DCAC to Hold Crimes Against Children Conference

The Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center will host the 36th annual Crimes Against Children Conference, the largest conference of its kind globally, from Aug. 11 to 15 at The Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Dallas.

Since its inception, the conference has trained over 87,000 professionals from all 50 states and numerous countries. This year’s conference is expected to attract more than 5,000 attendees dedicated to combating child abuse and supporting child victims’ recovery.

The agenda includes a diverse array of sessions designed for law enforcement, child protective services, social workers, child advocates, therapists, prosecutors and medical professionals working directly with child victims of crime.

Former Federal Prosecutor Kevin Mulcahy will open the conference with a conversation on his journey as a survivor and career prosecuting child exploitation crimes. During the opening plenary, DCAC will also honor Rita Farrell with the Champion Award for her exceptional advocacy, and Ryan Smith with the Outstanding Service Award for his significant contributions to child protection and justice.

“The Crimes Against Children Conference has made an incredible impact worldwide, but our mission is far from complete,” said Irish Burch, President and CEO of DCAC. “Child abuse remains a pervasive issue, with one in ten children experiencing sexual abuse before their 18th birthday, often by someone they know. We are dedicated to working hand-in-hand with law enforcement, the district attorney, child protective services, and our medical providers to provide essential education and resources. Together, we can create a vigilant and supportive network that ensures the safety and well-being of every child.”

Click HERE for more information about the Crimes Against Children Conference.