Hawaiian Opener, New Classification Highlight New HP Volleyball Season

Highland Park has plenty of business to handle on its volleyball schedule, but the Lady Scots will make time for a little extra fun, too.

They will open their campaign at the Ann Kang Invitational tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii, with a week’s worth of team bonding, community service projects, sightseeing — and plenty of matches against top-notch competition.

Tournament organizers offered HP a place in this year’s event on Aug. 15-17, and head coach Michael Dearman predictably received an enthusiastic response when he presented the idea to players and parents, who raised the funds to make the trip happen.

“It’s a special opportunity,” Dearman said. “If you handle it right, it’s a great way to get the season started, having your team spend so much time together. The competition is really good. The California and Hawaii teams play a different style of volleyball that will be very challenging.”

When they return, the Lady Scots will be back in Class 5A for the first time since 2021, looking for a deep playoff run that eluded them during the past two seasons at the 6A level.

The chance for postseason success is enhanced by a new UIL rule that will divide playoff teams into two separate brackets in each classification — similar to football — in other sports such as volleyball. That means double the number of state champions.

“I think that’s long overdue. Texas is so big, and we have so many great teams in the state,” Dearman said. “We’ve been doing it in football for years. It totally makes sense. We’re excited about that.”

HP finds itself in a challenging new District 12-5A alignment that includes Frisco ISD powerhouses Reedy, Lone Star, and Wakeland.

The Lady Scots should have the depth and experience to compete for another district title, led by fourth-year starters Alex Richter and Bella Ocampo. Starting libero Gigi Whann also is back, as is key contributor Brooklyn Bailey.

Joining those returnees are a pair of promising freshmen in 6-foot-3 hitter Sarah Floyd — already a heralded college recruit — and Taylor Toomay, a granddaughter of former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Pat Toomay.

When you add in Caroline Cannon and Talia Lardner, five of the projected top six players in the front row for HP are at least 6 feet tall.

“The core looks great,” said Dearman, whose team finished with a 31-12 overall record last season. “We’re very optimistic.”