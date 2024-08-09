Ylang 23 Opens Flagship Store at The Shops of Highland Park

Renowned designer jewelry brand Ylang 23 has opened a new flagship store at The Shops of Highland Park.

At 3,200 square feet, the location aims to offer loyal customers and new enthusiasts an enhanced shopping experience. It is located a few shops down from its sister company, piercing brand Wildlike.

Ylang 23 is a family-owned business operated by Joanne and Charles Teichman and their daughter, Alysa. The brand started in 1985 is known for fostering and supporting emerging designers.

The owners’ favorite touches at Ylang 23’s Shops of Highland Park location include a featured shop for Retrouvaí designer Kristy Stone’s work, a red travertine table that they look forward to utilizing to host events, a Janet Werner painting, and a nod to the power of the woman with a full wall of Maison C Coven wallpaper.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new space, a fresh and surprising new direction for Ylang 23,” Alysa Teichman said. “After nearly four decades of running our family business in Dallas, we take immense pride in continuing to innovate and elevate the experience for our cherished customers. This new chapter is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the vibrant community that has supported us throughout the years.”