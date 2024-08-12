Mayor Johnson Hosts 28th Annual Back to School Fair

Students and families lined up at sunrise on Aug. 2 for the 28th Annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair, the one-stop shop for 10,000 economically disadvantaged families to get everything they need to go back to the classroom.

The fair, hosted by Mayor Eric Johnson, is a collaborative effort between the City of Dallas, Dallas ISD, Junior League of Dallas, nonprofits, corporations, and community volunteers. The annual event in Fair Park has over 170 vendors and serves students in grades pre-K to 12.

Attendees were welcomed with an opening ceremony featuring K104 DJ Mr. Hit Dat, who hosted games to win prizes.

At the fair, students received school supplies and accessed immunizations, dental screenings, vision exams, and other health and social services provided by local organizations.

After a performance from the Roosevelt High School Drumline, Dallas ISD alum Mayor Johnson welcomed the crowd.

“The Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair is one of my favorite annual traditions,” Johnson said. “ I am thrilled that this year, the Mayor’s Back to School Fair served more students and families than ever before, demonstrating once again that Dallas is a city of genuine opportunity for everyone.”

Johnson also thanked the partners, sponsors, and volunteers who made the event possible, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, CocaCola Southwest Beverages, Freeman, Oak View Group, Oncor, Accident & Injury Chiropractic, Atmos Energy, Charter/Spectrum, Energy Transfer, Hunt Consolidated, Hillwood, Kroger, Trane, D&M Leasing, and WSS.

Following his remarks, both Junior League of Dallas president Tandra Allen and DISD Superintendent Stephanie S. Elizalde gave speeches about the impact of the event and thanked those who made it happen.

For more information, visit mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com