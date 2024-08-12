Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 5-11

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A Dirty Thief

PHOTO: Unsplash

A thief may have a clear complexion and a stained soul after stealing products including facial cleansers and moisturizers from CVS in Snider Plaza before 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 8.

UNIVERSITY PARK

5 Monday

A swimming pool scoundrel stole a Hayward pool pump before 4:59 p.m. from a home in the 3400 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

7 Wednesday

A joyrider stole a 2019 Cadillac Escalade prior to 6:47 a.m. from a home on Bryn Mawr Drive.

Sneaky thieves broke into a Ford in an alley near Colgate Avenue between 12:07 and 12:30 p.m. and stole a speaker, wallet, cash, two debit cards, three credit cards, and a driver’s license.

A pedaling pilferer stole a bicycle from the front yard of a home on University Boulevard before 5:47 p.m.

8 Thursday

Officers investigated a crash and arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at about 8:55 p.m. on Bryn Mawr Drive.

9 Friday

An assault was reported at a commercial building at about 10:06 p.m. on Northwest Parkway.

10 Saturday

PHOTO: Pixabay

A thief broke into a 2018 Ford on Wentwood Drive before 10:58 a.m. and stole a Ruger firearm, a Bugout backpack, and light bulbs.

11 Sunday

A two-wheeler thief stole an unchained Trek 4300 bicycle from a home on Bryn Mawr Drive before 12:07 p.m.

HIGHLAND PARK

5 Monday

Officers arrested a man for obscuring a license plate at about 2:38 a.m. in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue.

6 Tuesday

Police arrested a man for carrying a weapon without a license and on multiple warrants at about 7:57 a.m. in the 3800 block of Maplewood Avenue.

Reported at 9:08 p.m. in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive: A fraudster made $929 worth of illicit charges on a woman’s credit cards after she accidentally left her purse in a shopping cart at Natural Grocers on Preston Road.

7 Wednesday

Police made a felony warrant arrest at about 2:58 a.m. at the intersection of Wycliff Avenue and Throckmorton Street.

Police arrested a woman on a warrant at about 2:25 p.m. in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

A burglar left drawers and cabinets open and pill bottles empty when they took items before 11:35 p.m. from an apartment in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

8 Thursday

Police arrested a man for possession of drug paraphernalia at about 5 a.m. in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue.

9 Friday

Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at about 12:22 a.m. in the 4200 block of Armstrong Parkway.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A miscreant with the munchies stole about $200 in drinks and snacks, a trash can, a cash register, and $100 cash from the Highland Park Pool in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue before 7:10 a.m.

A box truck hit an awning in the alley behind a business in Highland Park Village before 9:12 a.m.

Police arrested a man on a warrant at about 8:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

10 Saturday

A bicycle bandit stole a youth Trek mountain bike at about 12:48 a.m. from a home in the 3500 block of St Johns Drive.

11 Sunday

A burglar broke the driver side window of a 2020 Toyota Tacoma in the 5300 block of Armstrong Parkway before 8 a.m. and stole a wallet, a USAA credit card, a PNC debit card, $350 and black Smith Lowdown Sunglasses.