The Hope Party Kickoff Raises Awareness and Funds for Grant Halliburton Foundation

Fueled by beverages and small bites provided by Bistro 31, shoppers participated in the kickoff event for Grant Halliburton Foundation’s 15th annual Hope Party at Simkhai in Highland Park Village. 15% of the sales were donated back to the nonprofit organization.

Guests congregated to learn more about the gala, set for Nov. 22. The evening will feature dinner, dancing, and a live and silent auction.

Grant Halliburton Foundation was founded in memory of a Dallas teen who lost his battle with depression and bipolar disorder at the age of nineteen. Since its establishment in 2006, the Foundation has provided mental health education, training, and support to more than 325,000 students, educators, parents, and professionals.

Attendees at the kickoff event heard from 2024 Hope Party co-chairs Danielle Hunter, Steve Noviello, and Reed Robertson.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible event,” Hunter said. “The support we’ve received is overwhelming, and I’m confident that with everyone’s ongoing support, the 15th annual Hope Party will be our best yet.”

The Hope Party will support the Grant Halliburton Foundation’s work in providing mental health education, resources, and support to North Texas adolescents and their families.

“We look forward to welcoming those who support the Foundation and new supporters to this lively event,” Noviello said.

The Hope Party sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are available at granthalliburton.org/hopeparty. Individual tickets for the gala go on sale in November.