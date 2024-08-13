Alcohol Free in Dally Shows SMU Alum’s Sobriety Strategy



Katie Butler hosts events, shares social media content to form community

Katie Butler started her social media presence, “Alcohol Free in Dally,” on TikTok and Instagram after 15 months of sobriety.

She’s been alcohol free since October 2021, and started the pages Jan. 1, 2023, as her New Year’s resolution.

When she told others about her sobriety, she learned most were also interested in the lifestyle but didn’t know how to approach it.

“If we just talked about it, this thing might not seem so taboo,” the SMU alumna said.

She also hosts events at local boutique fitness studios — such as Barry’s, Coast Cycle, Class Studios, Wesley Wellness, and CorePower Yoga.

The events began at Coast Cycle at the start of the year with a “Dry January” class. A former fitness instructor and avid group fitness attendee, Butler’s past colleagues reached out about also collaborating for events.

“Fortunately, alcohol-free options and exercise go hand-in-hand,” she said. “It’s already a space, typically, where alcohol isn’t present.”

The events start with an exercise class followed by an alcohol-free happy hour. Butler has brand partnerships with some of her favorite non-alcoholic beverage brands, such as Cali Sober, Recess Zero, Proof, and Athletic Brewing, which provide the drinks.

“Ultimately, the goal is just showing as many people that there are great non-alcoholic options out there,” Butler said. “That takes the pressure off knowing what to order, navigating a new relationship with alcohol.”

She became sober almost three years ago to get out of a cycle of alcohol-induced anxiety, describing it as “mental gymnastics.”

“There are people whose brains don’t react well with alcohol,” she said. “For me, alcohol made it really difficult to regulate my emotions and be a good friend, daughter, and sibling.”

Initially her sobriety was meant to be a break from alcohol to feel better, but it turned into a challenge to see how long she could keep it going.

Butler said the hardest parts were the first six weeks, then the first social gatherings, bachelorette parties, weddings, etc.

“Once you get over those series of firsts, it becomes infinitely easier, but you’ve got to have a game plan going into those experiences,” she said.

She aims to bring a sense of community to those entering sobriety to help them know what to order, how to prepare, and what mental space to be in.

“There are opportunities and ways to live a very social (and) outgoing life without alcohol,” Butler said.

She encourages those going alcohol free to prepare tactically and emotionally.

“Being realistic about the obstacles coming your way, the feelings coming your way, and making a game plan,” she said.

She says when giving up alcohol, people can expect to face things they were able to ignore when drinking: “That’s not always fun.”

“Dallas is a place where a lot of people think all we can do is eat and drink, and I’ve found you can do all of the eating and social stuff still without the drinking,” Butler said.