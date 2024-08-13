Step-by-Step Guide to Designing Masculine Spaces

When you think of “masculine spaces,” the stereotypical man cave probably comes to mind: dark walls, sports memorabilia, movie posters, a big TV, and a couch that’s seen better days.

But there’s no reason that men should get the short end of the stick in home design.

Whether you’re a bachelor looking to give your pad a facelift, a wife who’s making sure to include your husband in the design process, or just someone who loves moody, gentlemanly spaces, this design guide is for you.

Step 1: Choose your color palette

Most masculine rooms will feature one of the following color schemes: black-and-white, warm neutrals, or dark, rich colors. While deep reds, blues, greens, browns, and grays are great choices, avoid painting the walls black, which puts the “cave” in “man cave!”

Step 2: Select furniture

In masculine rooms, everything is a little more massive in scale. The patterns are bigger and the furniture is beefier. Although the room can be either traditional or contemporary, either way, you should select furniture with boxy silhouettes and little ornamentation. No masculine space is truly complete without at least one leather piece of furniture.

Step 3: Add texture

Designing a masculine room is a great opportunity to play with contrasting textures. Rough textures such as unfinished wood, brick, concrete, and stone bring masculinity to mind, but so do smooth textures such as metal, leather, and lacquer. To prevent the room from feeling cold and uncomfortable, add fabrics such as mohair, wool, tweed, and cashmere. All these materials are traditionally associated with menswear.

Step 4: Pick the right accessories

A masculine room doesn’t necessarily need to be minimalist. To add character to the room, try incorporating accessories such as vintage books, pottery, or small male busts of famous leaders. Art or photography prints will introduce a touch of sophistication.

There are many ways to convey masculinity, just as there are many different ways to be a man. The ideal masculine space conveys strength, sophistication, and warmth — qualities that anyone with great taste can appreciate.

Margaret Chambers, a registered interior designer (RID) and American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) member, leads Chambers Interiors and Associates. Her colleague Caitlin Crowley helped edit this column. Visit chambersinteriors.com/blog for more design advice.