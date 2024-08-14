So Long, Summer! HPISD Welcomes Students Back to School

Jennifer Davis, herself a 1995 graduate of Highland Park High School, was emotional while walking her daughter to University Park Elementary School on Aug. 14.

“We’re just so proud to be a second-generation Highland Park,” Davis said. “And it’s bringing tears to my eyes.”

Davis Long, the elementary scholar, added with just a little prompting from mom that she is “Proud to be a Scot.”

Parents walked their kids into University Park Elementary and took lots of pictures to commemorate the first day. Kids posed with ‘welcome back’ signs, a balloon booth, and a costumed panther as bagpipes welcomed them back for the semester.

Seniors at Highland Park High School were greeted with a “First Last Day” celebration before returning to school. Balloons, doughnuts, and flags greeted the outgoing class before they posed to have their picture taken.