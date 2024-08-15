Lady Scots Set for Sand, Sun, Volleyball

Highland Park will begin the volleyball season on Thursday about 3,700 miles away from home at the Ann Kang Invitational tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii.

After a couple of days of sightseeing and practice, the Lady Scots will compete in seven pool-play games and at least one bracket game during the three-day event.

HP is one of four teams from the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the field, along with Byron Nelson, Colleyville Heritage, and Aubrey. The rest of the schools are from California and Hawaii, including host Iolani.

The Lady Scots accepted their invitation to the prestigious tournament several months ago and will spend almost a week total on the islands.

After they return, they will return to action in their home opener on Aug. 20 against Allen, followed by the Northwest ISD tournament on Aug. 22-24.