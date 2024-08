Leif Lazenby, a 10-year-old from University Park, tied for seventh nationally in the high jump at the recent AAU Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Lazenby won a gold medal in his age group at the regional meet by clearing a height of 3 feet, 10 inches. He improved to 4-feet-3 at the national meet.

His top-10 performance was among 50 athletes from around the country who qualified for the Junior Olympics in the 10u division.