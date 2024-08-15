Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 5-11

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HOW DID WE GET HERE?

PHOTO: Unsplash

A 55-year-old man was arrested around 4:26 p.m. on Aug. 10 at NorthPark Center for public intoxication, possession of a drug pipe, and violating city ordinances.

5 Monday

Around 10:39 a.m. a suspicious person received a trespassing warning in the 6900 block of Northaven Road.

An unwelcome pharmacy guest was given a criminal trespassing warning around noon in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

A trespasser was in possession of marijuana around 6:41 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

Property was stolen at an unreported time from a parking lot in the 9200 block of Inwood Road.

At an unreported time in the 6300 block of West Northwest Highway, a burglar attempted to steal a car.

A theft was committed at an unreported time in the 10500 block of Les Jardins Drive.

6 Tuesday

Around 1:26 p.m. a woman was called and harassed at work in the 8200 block of Douglas Avenue.

Someone was spammed with calls and emails before 4 p.m. in the 8200 block of Westchester Drive.

A suspicious person was given a criminal trespassing warning around 5:01 p.m. in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.

A commercial property was vandalized at an unspecified time in the 6000 block of Churchill Way.

A license plate larcenist struck at an unreported time in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

A theft occurred at an unreported time at NorthPark Center.

A trespass warning was given around 5 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

7 Wednesday

A criminal trespass warning was issued around 2:40 p.m. in the 11900 block of Preston Road.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest around 3:47 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A car was burglarized and property inside was stolen around 7:43 p.m. in the 6100 block of Luther Lane.

A theft occurred at an unspecified time in the 12100 block of Drujon Lane.

At an unreported time in the 6100 block of Sherry Lane, property was stolen.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A pharmacy was burglarized at an unspecified time in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

Property was damaged at an unreported time in the 4500 block of West Lovers Lane.

Property was stolen off of a car at an unreported time at NorthPark Center.

8 Thursday

An unwelcome guest was warned around 8:48 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Lovers Lane.

A criminal trespasser was warned around 11:33 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

Lawn equipment was stolen from a truck around 1:31 p.m. in the 4600 block of Dorset Road.

Around 8:21 p.m., a burglar broke the window of and stole from a car in the 5100 block of West Lovers Lane.

A 22-year-old man was arrested around 8:25 p.m. at NorthPark Center for possessing a weapon stolen from Plano and stealing merchandise.

At an unreported time, a woman’s car was damaged in a parking lot in the 5500 block of West Lovers Lane.

Property was stolen at an unreported time in the 5900 block of Elderwood Drive.

9 Friday

A 31-year-old man was arrested around 2:08 a.m. for drunk driving in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

Around 4:23 a.m. someone was intoxicated in public in the 8300 block of Inwood Road.

A car was stolen around 9:46 p.m. from the NorthPark Center.

Someone fired a gun at a vehicle while it was being driven at an unreported time in the 7900 block of Forest Lane.

Property was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot at an unreported time.

10 Saturday

A man was pepper sprayed by a waiting assailant while riding his bike around 6:41 p.m. in the 11200 block of Preston Road.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A car was stolen at an unspecified time in the 6800 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

At an unreported time, a theft happened in the 8600 block of Thackery Street.

Property was stolen from a backyard in the 6300 block of Royal Lane at an unspecified time.

A criminal trespass warning was issued around 2 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

Property was stolen at NorthPark Center at an unspecified time.

11 Sunday

A vandal struck a home in the 4400 block of Caruth Boulevard at an unreported time.