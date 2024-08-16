Saturday, August 17, 2024

PHOTO: Courtesy City of University Park
UP to Celebrate New School Year on Aug. 24

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments ,
The City of University Park will celebrate a sweet start to the school year with treats and fun in Snider Plaza from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Free donuts will be available on Rosedale Avenue on a first-come, first-served basis. The University Park Fire Department will roll in with a fire engine for photo opportunities. The city invites residents to celebrate the first full week of school and show their love to favorite businesses in Snider Plaza.

