Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 12-18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: OUT OF LUCK AND BATTERY

PHOTO: Pixabay

Reported at 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 12: The thief who broke into a 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk in an unspecified location managed to steal a Damascus knife, but was apparently foiled by a dead battery when trying to drive off in the vehicle.

UNIVERSITY PARK

13 Tuesday

Officers made a warrant arrest of a man at about 8:06 a.m. on University Boulevard.

A brazen burglar stole more than $100 worth of toothpaste before 11:50 a.m. from CVS on Preston Road.

Reported at 4:29 p.m.: Two gold coins worth between $2,500 and $30,000 were missing from an online delivery to Stanford Avenue.

14 Wednesday

Officers took a report of stalking at about 7:56 a.m. in the 4100 block of University Boulevard.

A porch pirate stole a Trek bicycle from a home on Stanford Avenue at about 9:21 a.m.

Officers arrested the driver of a 2011 Mazda CX-7 for driving while intoxicated at about 6:13 p.m. on Hillcrest Avenue.

15 Thursday

A pair of fiends stole facial care products between 9:55 a.m. and 10:06 a.m. from CVS in Snider Plaza.

A sneaky thief broke into a 2016 Chevy Tahoe on Lovers Lane before 6:56 p.m. and stole a purse, AirPods, credit cards, an overnight bag containing clothes, a Filson Camo backpack, a Lenovo ThinkPad computer and charger, and a driver’s license.

17 Saturday

PHOTO: Pixabay

How easy was it for a thief to steal a black Glock 42 before 11:13 a.m. from a 2023 Audi Q8 on Hanover Street? The car was left unlocked.

Officers made a traffic stop and arrested the driver of a Lexus 570 for driving while intoxicated at about 9:39 p.m. on Hillcrest Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Tuesday

Joyriders stole a 2024 Dodge Ram TRX from a driveway in the 3700 block of Mockingbird Lane at about 3:38 a.m.

A Live Oak tree limb fell on two unfortunately parked vehicles, a 2002 Chevy Tahoe and 2016 Ford F-150, in the 4500 block of Armstrong Parkway at about 11:25 a.m., damaging them.

14 Wednesday

A thief came away with a loss after breaking into the Highland Park pool in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. He escaped, but left behind one bag containing $102, burglary tools and other potentially stolen items, his e-bike, and a second bag containing three knives, a leather gun holster, tools, shoes, and $96 that may have been stolen from the pool. Other items were left near the front gate.

Reported at 3:42 p.m.: A resident in the 4700 block of St Johns Drive retrieved the iPhone 15 box delivered to her house to find that it had been opened and there was no iPhone 15 inside.

A reckless driver struck a 2015 Acura TLX in a parking lot in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane before 6:15 p.m., then drove off without leaving a note.

15 Thursday

Officers made a warrant arrest in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive at about 2:46 a.m.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Thieves struck twice before 7:30 a.m. in the 3300 and 3400 blocks of Dartmouth Avenue. The scoundrel who rummaged through a 2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS may have stolen some checks, and the no-good-doer who went through the glove compartment of a 2015 Range Rover took Dior sunglasses.

Officers arrested a man for disorderly conduct at about 10:19 a.m. in the 3200 block of Drexel Drive.

16 Friday

A man was arrested for burglary of a vehicle at about 8 a.m. in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue.

A man was arrested for blocking a driveway and on a warrant at about 9:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of Cornell Avenue.

17 Saturday

A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated at about 9:54 p.m. in the 5500 block of Armstrong Parkway.