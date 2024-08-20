Chefs to Take on Cancer and the Competition

Teams of chefs and culinary students will compete against each other in pursuit of a single goal — eradicating cancer — during Makeready’s fifth annual 86 Cancer event from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at The Adolphus in downtown Dallas.

Competitors at this year’s “Chopped” style culinary competition include Chef Henry Johnson of Bistro31, Chef Dan Landsberg of Circle T Ranch, Chef Aubrey Murphy of Ser Steak + Spirits, Chef Travis Wyatt of Mirador, Chef David Gomez of Tango Room, and Chef Richard Blankenship of Te Deseo, as well as culinary students from Dallas College El Centro Campus

For the second year in a row, Makeready will host a beverage competition between two local bar experts and influencers, and attendees will vote on the night’s best cocktail.

Makeready will host the event in partnership with Pelotonia and RTRX. They aim to raise $340,000 for cancer research projects.

Tickets are $130 each and include hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and opportunities to leave with prizes, raffle and silent auction items. All proceeds will benefit Pelotonia in its mission to fund cancer research.

Click HERE to learn more about the 86 Cancer event or purchase tickets.