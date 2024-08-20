DSOL Announces Honorary Ball Chairs

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League (DSOL) has announced that philanthropic community leaders and longtime arts advocates Mr. and Mrs. William Stokes McIntyre IV will serve as Honorary Chairs for the 2025 DSOL Presentation Ball.

46 Debutantes will be presented at the 39th annual ball on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

The McIntyres have supported the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) since 1988. Shirley has served on the DSA Board of Governors, the Gala Committee, the Stradivarius Patron Committee and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League. Bill has been on the DSA Executive Board and has served on the Gala Committee.

Most recently, the McIntyres provided a gift to the DSO to improve, beautify and increase musical programming in the park formerly known as the Betty Marcus Park. The newly renovated park has been renamed the Shirley and Bill McIntyre Park in their honor.