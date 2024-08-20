Men of Nehemiah Earns Gold Seal of Approval

Dallas-based Men of Nehemiah, a nonprofit that helps rebuild the lives of men torn apart by addiction, has been awarded The Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission, the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.

The accreditation verifies that Men of Nehemiah complies with the highest national standards for safety and quality care.

To earn The Gold Seal of Approval, Men of Nehemiah underwent an extensive on-site inspection by a Joint Commission survey team. During the on-site visit, a team of reviewers evaluated 1,200 checkpoints of compliance spanning numerous areas including regulations, patient care protocols, and overall organizational practices.

“Achieving this accreditation is representative of the outstanding team we have put together to help men and their families overcome addiction,” said Jim Ramsey, CEO of Men of Nehemiah. “The evaluation team examined all aspects of our operations: from clinical staff and procedures to the cleanliness of the kitchen and facilities to the residential spaces. Passing their arduous inspection and receiving this accreditation is a major step forward for our program.”

Men of Nehemiah is a nine-month faith-based addiction recovery program. It also offers a Sober Living community where men can stay after graduation from the program, and continues to support graduates with counseling.

Men of Nehemiah: menofnehemiah.org