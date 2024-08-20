Preston Hollow Crime Reports August 12-18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: GRINDER FINDER

A homeowner in the 9100 block of Devonshire Drive was less than chipper when he discovered his wood grinder had been stolen.

Aug. 13

Theft of personal property occurred at an unspecified time in the 4100 block of Crossing Lane.

Aug. 14

A thief took a joy ride in a vehicle stolen from the 6400 block of Joyce Way.

An unspecified offense was reported from a shopping center located in the 5300 block of West Lovers Lane.

A crafty thief broke the padlock on the entrance to a construction site in the 10000 block of Bushire Drive and got away with stolen property.

A criminal trespass warning was issued at 5:07 p.m. at Northpark Center.

Items were stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot at Northpark Center.

Aug. 15

A thief stole from a supermarket located in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

A motor vehicle was taken with the owner’s consent at Northpark Center.

Aug. 16

A theft occurred in the 5200 block of Walnut Hill Lane at an unspecified time.

An unwelcome visitor entered a vehicle without the permission of the owner in the 5300 block of West University Boulevard.

A threatening individual racked the slide of his handgun, pointing it at an individual in a commercial property located in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A criminal trespass warning was issued at 11:48 p.m. at Northpark Center.

Aug. 17

A construction site in a shopping area in the 8400 block of Preston Road lost valuable property to a thief of the night.

An alley burglar makes off with stolen property in the 6400 block of Royal Lane.

The theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the parking lot of Northpark Center.

Aug. 18

At an unprovided time, merchandise from a grocery store located in the southeast corner of Royal Lane and Preston Road was stolen.

The 5200 block of Walnut Hill Lane was again plagued by a theft offense.

A motor vehicle was burglarized in the parking lot in the 4800 block of LBJ Freeway.

Property was stolen from a retail store at Northpark Center.