Scots Top Coppell, Creekview in Tennis

Highland Park opened the District 12-5A team tennis schedule on Tuesday with an easy win over Carrollton Creekview at the Seay Tennis Center.

The Scots (2-1) carried over the momentum from their 11-8 road victory over perennial power Coppell on Aug. 16. The Cowboys ended HP’s playoff run in Class 6A last year. The Scots are back in 5A this fall.

Steven Hu, Caleb Benson, Avery Ryan, and Lauren Chandler each posted wins in singles and doubles as the Scots bounced back from a season-opening loss to Southlake Carroll.

The team will be busy this week, continuing district play on Friday at Frisco Lone Star before returning home for a nondistrict match on Saturday against Corsicana.