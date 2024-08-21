Allie + Bess Celebrates Five Years of Success

Allie + Bess, the multi-million-dollar jewelry business that began at the kitchen tables of Preston Hollow resident Bess Callarman and her best friend Allie Wardlaw, celebrates its fifth anniversary this month.

“If we would’ve known how hard it would be, we would’ve never done it,” said Callarman, who cofounded the business in 2019. “We don’t have the background or business acumen for this, but we are adaptable and open to trying anything. We’ve had failures and wins, but just focus on the wins to keep us going.”

Allie + Bess has distinguished itself with signature colorful beads, crafted and sourced from diverse corners of the world. What started as a single bracelet has blossomed into an extensive collection of over 1,000 pieces, encompassing an array of necklaces and earrings.

Five days of anniversary product drops on the Allie + Bess website began on Aug. 18. New products are available daily, and customers can enter the code FIVE to receive a 20% discount.

“Getting to do this with my best friend makes all the difference,” Wardlaw said. “I can’t believe it’s been five years since we were sitting around Bess’ kitchen table hand making these bracelets we had imagined in our heads. Now it’s surreal when I’m out at a restaurant and I see someone wearing one of our pieces.”