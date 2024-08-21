Highland Park to Ground Spray for Mosquitos

Highland Park east of Preston Road to the town limits will be sprayed for mosquitos overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 21, Thursday, Aug. 22, and Friday, Aug. 23, due to a mosquito sample that tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Ground spraying will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night and will include public rights-of-way and Highland Park’s tennis courts. The town asks residents to be mindful of areas, such as pet dishes and flower pots, that collect water and could create mosquito breeding grounds. Mosquito dunks are available at no cost to residents at Town Hall.