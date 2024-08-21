HP Swept by Allen in Seesaw Home Opener

In its first match on the U.S. mainland this season, Highland Park opened its home schedule with a tight three-set loss to Class 6A power Allen on Tuesday, 25-22, 26-24, 26-24.

Just three days earlier, the Lady Scots (6-3) wrapped up play at the Ann Kang Invitational tournament in Hawaii, where they placed fifth among an elite field of teams.

HP won six of its eight contests during a weeklong stay in Honolulu. The Lady Scots were 3-0 against Hawaiian squads and 2-2 against opponents from California. They also scored a narrow win over familiar foe Byron Nelson.

HP will face more tournament challenges this weekend at the Northwest ISD tournament in Trophy Club. The Lady Scots will face Southlake Carroll, Hebron, and Rockwall-Heath in pool play to start the three-day event.