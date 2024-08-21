HPISD Implements Clear Bag Policy at Athletic Events

PHOTO: Courtesy HPISD

Scots fans need to bring a new accessory to the next big game — a clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag.

The district has implemented a clear bag policy for all athletic events at McCulloch Intermediate School/Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, and Highlander Stadium.

A variety of bags that comply with the policy are available for between $35 and $75 at the Scot Shop in the stadium lobby on the bottom floor of Highlander Stadium. The shop’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

Customers can dress up their new clear bags with beaded or canvas HP SCOTS straps, which are also available at the shop.

Exceptions to the clear bag policy include diaper bags, necessary medical items, and small bags no larger than the size of a hand.