2024 Highland Park Opponents

ROCKWALL-HEATH

Thursday, Aug. 29 7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Nickname: Hawks

Head coach: Rodney Webb (second season)

2023 record: 9-3 (5-1 in district)

Notable: The Hawks have won six playoff games during the past four seasons. Former Highland Park athletic director Webb has posted 10 straight winning seasons at four different schools. Heath lost most of its starters to graduation, meaning returnees such as QB Landen Dutka and WR Jackson Traa will assume expanded roles on offense.

LOVEJOY

Friday, Sept. 6 7 p.m. at Highlander Stadium

Nickname: Leopards

Head coach: Todd Dodge (first season)

2023 record: 12-2 (7-0 in district)

Notable: Lovejoy made a splashy hire by luring Dodge out of retirement to replace Chris Ross, who left for a college coordinator post. He takes over a program that has won 45 games over the past four seasons, including its first district title at the 5A level a year ago. Returning WR Daylan McCutcheon caught 92 passes with 19 touchdowns.

JESUIT DALLAS

Friday, Sept. 13 7 p.m. at SMU’s Ford Stadium

Nickname: Rangers

Head coach: Brandon Hickman (14th season)

2023 record: 8-4 (6-2 in district)

Notable: This neutral-site clash will be the third meeting between rivals whose campuses sit just six miles apart, after the Scots won a 15-13 defensive struggle in 2023. QB Charlie Peters returns after throwing for almost 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns. The Rangers return 18 starters, including RB Henry Bourret and WR Jaeger Krauss.

CHERRY CREEK (COLO.)

Friday, Sept. 20 7 p.m. at Highlander Stadium

Nickname: Bruins

Head coach: Dave Logan (13th season)

2023 record: 13-1 (5-0 in district)

Notable: The Bruins have won 14 state championships in Colorado, including five in the past decade in the state’s highest 5A classification. Behind returning QB Brady Vodicka, Cherry Creek fell to Columbine in the 2023 title game for its first playoff defeat in five years. Ex-NFL receiver Logan is also a radio broadcaster for the Denver Broncos.

TYLER

Friday, Sept. 27 7 p.m. at Highlander Stadium

Nickname: Lions

Head coach: Rashaun Woods (second season)

2023 record: 6-4 (3-4 in district)

Notable: After a 4-0 start, Tyler stumbled in a tough district to miss the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in 20 years. The Lions allowed just 13.2 points per game in their five non-overtime wins. QB Caden Granberry returns to lead the offense, as do hard-hitting twin linebackers D’Canaan and D’Crystian Sueing on defense.

RED OAK

Friday, Oct. 4 7 p.m. at Goodloe Stadium

Nickname: Hawks

Head coach: Melvin Robinson (second season)

2023 record: 12-1 (8-0 in district)

Notable: The Hawks soared to their first undefeated regular season in the 88-year history of the program. Plenty of firepower returns on offense, highlighted by speedy receivers Taz Williams and Brayden Robinson, who combined for 94 catches and 17 touchdowns. Red Oak posted a 5-0 mark in games decided by seven points or fewer.

JOSHUA

Friday, Oct. 18 7 p.m. at Ellis Stadium

Nickname: Owls

Head coach: Danny DeArman (fourth season)

2023 record: 1-9 (1-6 in district)

Notable: Joshua has suffered through 27 consecutive losing seasons since its most recent playoff appearance in 1996. The Owls averaged just 12.8 points per game, dropping their first nine contests before defeating Corsicana in the season finale. Eli Martinez and Brayden Payne are dynamic returnees in the run-based offensive scheme.

CLEBURNE

Friday, Oct. 25 7 p.m. at Yellow Jacket Stadium

Nickname: Yellow Jackets

Head coach: Jim Woodard (third season)

2023 record: 3-7 (3-5 in district)

Notable: The Jackets have not made the playoffs since 2016 and have not won a postseason game since 1998. Cleburne averaged just 10.1 points per game and its seven losses came by an average margin of 34.7 points. A handful of experienced starters return, including QB Luke Stewart, RB Hayden Leifeste, and WR Malachi Cunningham.

BURLESON CENTENNIAL

Friday, Nov. 1 7 p.m. at Highlander Stadium

Nickname: Spartans

Head coach: Kyle Geller (13th season)

2023 record: 7-4 (5-3 in district)

Notable: Centennial has made 10 consecutive postseason appearances, including a run to the 5A Division I fourth round in 2022. The Spartans started 5-0, stumbled in a tough district, then narrowly lost to Red Oak in the playoffs. Most of the top returnees are on defense, such as LB Blaine Smith plus linemen Jack Long and Jaden Ferguson.

MIDLOTHIAN

Friday, Nov. 8 7 p.m. at MISD Multi-Purpose Stadium

Nickname: Panthers

Head coach: Doug Wendel (10th season)

2023 record: 8-3 (7-1 in district)

Notable: Midlothian’s recent resurgence included an unbeaten regular season and playoff run in 2022. Beau Wendel primarily played LB but will shift to QB in a run-based offense — taking over for older brother Drew, who started last year. The Panthers’ eight-game winning streak was snapped against Red Oak in the regular-season finale.