Angelika Film Center & Cafe to Host Inaugural DIFF SHORTS Film Festival

The Angelika Film Center & Café at Mockingbird Station will host the inaugural DIFF SHORTS Film Festival from Aug. 23 to 25.

The festival aims to elevate the art of short films and celebrate the filmmakers behind them. It will feature 15 film blocks with more than 100 films, industry panels, daily red carpets, and filmmaker receptions.

Awards will be given for Best Short Film, Best Texas Film, Best Music Video, Best Student Film, Best Documentary Film, and Best First-Time Filmmaker.

Festival passes are available for $75. Students with a current ID and seniors 65 and older may purchase a festival pass for $50.

Click HERE to purchase passes, view the full schedule of films, or learn more about the festival.