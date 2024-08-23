Highlander Stadium Field Named in Honor of Storied Coach

Highland Park’s legendary head football coach, Randy Allen, has led the Scots to honors including 23 district titles and almost 300 wins. Now, Highlander Stadium will honor him.

In recognition of his contributions, the stadium’s field has been named the “Randy Allen Field.”

“You’re so deserving. You’ve had a huge impact on this community,” Highland Park Education Foundation Board Member and 1981 graduate Noble Nash told Allen. “We appreciate all you’ve done.”

Nash announced the field naming during the district’s Aug. 20 Board of Trustee’s meeting. Donors to the Foundation’s Tartan Endowment came together to secure naming rights to the field to honor Allen, according to the Foundation.

Allen is the winningest active high school coach in Texas and second of all time. He will begin his 26th season as Highland Park’s head coach when the Scots take on Rockwall-Heath on Aug. 29.

Allen was recently recognized with the prestigious Tom Landry Award — the highest annual honor given by the Texas High School Coaches Association — for his legacy as a significant contributor and positive role model for athletes and coaches alike.

“I’m overjoyed and also just really, really honored,” Allen said after the surprise announcement. “So many great players and coaches have been at Highland Park. This is such a storied program. To think that my name would be on there is just unbelievable.”

Allen reassured Scots fans that he has no plans to retire soon. “I’m going to go as long as I can go,” he said.