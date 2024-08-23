Patricia “Patty” Hanson born January 2, 1942, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2024, at her home in Dallas, Texas. She was the beloved daughter of Creston and Marian Alexander and she is survived by her loving sisters and brother – Judy Mock, Sally Marvin and Hilton Alexander and her two children Beth Young and Michael Hanson. She was also the proud grandmother to three grandchildren Jack Curley, Sam and Hannah Hanson.



While Patty battled with the debilitating disease of anorexia for most of her life, she gathered her sustenance through the love of the outdoors. Her maniacal walking schedule that put the most able-bodied people to shame, the years of competitive grace on the tennis court, the bike riding (before it was cool) and the dedication to constructing the perfect manicured yard (all by herself, which the children quietly cheered). She fiercely loved East Texas. The simplicity, the beauty of the trees, the quiet of nature and the bigger than life yards -double the work, double the fun. And she adored her beloved canine companions – Tammy, Peppy, Porsche, Mavis, Wellington and Nick – all spoiled rotten and all lived their best lives.



She gave joy to her family and friends in her own unique way. Everyone that was touched by Patty will have their own individual story to tell that will give them a long-lasting memory of this special woman. She cared for others as she cared for herself. She will be missed and may she rest in the hands of God.