Chemistry, Leadership Fuel HP Defense’s Big Front Seven

Unlike their offensive counterparts, the Highland Park defense is already battle tested, with many starters who have lined up against some offensive juggernauts at the Class 6A level.

With the Scots moving back to Class 5A Division I this fall, that experience should only strengthen a unit that surrendered an average of 15.5 points in its 11 wins a year ago.

That’s especially true up front, where HP is loaded with seasoned veterans in its 3-4 alignment. Returning linebackers include hard-hitting Anders Corn and Jack Morse, who will begin his third varsity campaign.

“He’s as good as any linebacker we’ve ever had,” HP head coach Randy Allen said of Morse, who recorded a team-high 93 tackles last year, including 14 for loss, with seven sacks.

Defensive end Daniel Turner is another returnee who will start alongside Hank Leigh and nose tackle Amin Elahmadi, who played a valuable reserve role in 2023.

The Scots should benefit from size and depth among their front seven, enabling them to rotate players, especially in the early-season heat.

“We’ve all gotten bigger and stronger and faster,” Turner said. “Having guys who know the ropes and know what it takes at every position is huge.”

Jackson McGinley and Brady Ray each started last season at safety, although the cornerback spots are more of a question mark. One of the starters should be converted receiver Bryce Laczkowski.

“We’re really excited about our defense,” Allen said. “They were hard to move the ball on during the spring.”