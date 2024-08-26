Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 19-25

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SNEAKY SHOPPING SPREE

Reported at 6:41 p.m. on Aug. 23: While a woman was drinking coffee with a friend at Sadelle’s in Highland Park Village, a thief stole her wallet and attempted to use her credit cards to rack up more than $9,000 in charges at Louis Vuitton.

UNIVERSITY PARK

19 Monday

Officers made a traffic stop and arrested a man on outstanding warrants at about 12:35 a.m. on Mockingbird Lane.

Harassment was reported at 10:25 a.m. on Glenwick Lane.

20 Tuesday

A tracker stuck an air tag on a vehicle on Purdue Street before 5:40 a.m.

21 Wednesday

A license plate looter stole the plate of a vehicle on Amherst Street before 8:33 a.m.

Reported at 3:24 p.m.: A con-artist defrauded an elderly resident of Asbury Avenue.

22 Thursday

A scoundrel didn’t need to break a sweat to burglarize a vehicle on Milton Avenue before 6:52 p.m. It was left unlocked.

Officers made an arrest for driving while intoxicated at about 10:35 p.m. on Wentwood Drive.

23 Friday

PHOTO: Pixabay

A burglar struck a vehicle in the 3000 block of Milton Avenue before 9:43 a.m.

A thief took his pick of items before 11:22 a.m. from an unlocked vehicle in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane.

A fraudster committed a financial scam prior to 8:31 p.m. at a business on Lovers Lane.

24 Saturday

A brazen burglar stole from a vehicle on Granada Avenue prior to 4:31 p.m.

A man reported harassment at 6:23 p.m. on University Boulevard.

HIGHLAND PARK

19 Monday

Officers arrested a man for violation of open container laws, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an expired driver’s license at about 4:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Lexington Avenue.

Reported at 8:22 a.m.: A greedy thief stole multiple items of jewelry worth approximately $150,000 between July 4 and Aug. 18 from a residence on Willowood Circle while the home’s owners were out of town.

Police arrested a man on multiple warrants, failing to identify himself, and resisting arrest at about 7:37 p.m. in the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue.

20 Tuesday

Porch pirates stole a package with unknown contents between 12:57 and 1:57 a.m. from an apartment in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

21 Wednesday

A thief took advantage of an unlocked 2010 Acura TL parked at Whole Foods Market in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive. The crook stole a Harbor Freight tool bag with $60 worth of tools and a $150 Harbor Freight auto diagnostic tool from the car’s trunk.

22 Thursday

Officers arrested two men, one on warrants, and the other for unlawfully possessing a firearm, driving without a license, and on warrants, at about 2:46 a.m. in the 5500 block of Preston Road.

An impatient driver bumped a 2019 BMW X3 waiting at the intersection of Beverly Drive and Preston Road at about 8:34 p.m., then drove off without leaving information.

23 Friday

Police arrested a man for possession of a controlled substance at about 4:17 a.m. in the 4800 block of Lemmon Avenue.

A 2010 Toyota Corolla parked in the 4300 block of Fairfax Avenue had to be towed after it was hit before 6 p.m. by a reckless roadster who did not leave information.

How easy was it for a thief to steal a lululemon fanny pack, Coach wallet, credit and debit cards, a backpack, clothing, a driver’s license, a Dell Laptop, makeup, an Apple Watch, Beats headphones and $200 cash before 8:30 p.m. from a BMW X5 parked in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue? The car was left unlocked.

24 Saturday

A thief took off before 10 a.m. with house keys and an Audi key fob that were left in the front door lock of a home in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue.

Police arrested a man for failing to identify himself, driving without a valid license, insurance and registration, and on warrants at about 6:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Douglas Avenue.

25 Sunday

PHOTO: Pixabay

Officers arrested a man on multiple warrants at about 9 a.m. in the 4200 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Officers arrested a man for possession of drug paraphernalia, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, and driving without a license or insurance at about 10:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Lakeside Drive.