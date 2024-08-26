‘Park Cities People’ Applauds

Eagle Scout Candidate James McGinnis, who raised more than $5,500 for Juliette Fowler Communities this summer by baking 275 coffee cakes and delivering them throughout the DFW area. McGinnis blew past his original goal of selling 100 coffee cakes. He plans to build a pergola for Juliette Fowler’s residents over Labor Day. He will use his additional funds to add benches and landscaping and will donate any remaining money.

