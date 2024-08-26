Save the Dates

Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Chi Omega Christmas Market, Dallas Market Hall. Curtesy Photo
September

20 – Dallas Contemporary Gala, Dallas Contemporary, dallascontemporary.org.

24 – KidneyTexas, Inc. The Runway Report Fashion Show and Luncheon: Celebrating our 25th Anniversary Silver Jubilee, Brook Hollow Golf Club, kidneytexas.org.

26-28 – Chi Omega Christmas Market, Dallas Market Hall, chiomegachristmasmarket.org.

28 – Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, dallassymphony.org.

October

1 – Women Take Flight: Fashion to Fission Luncheon, Frontiers of Flight Museum, flightmuseum.com.

3 – Goodwill Industries of Dallas The Lunch, Omni Dallas Hotel, 

goodwilldallas.org.

5 – Park Cities Car Show, Burleson Park at SMU, preservationparkcities.org.

10 – Fashion Notes Fashion Show and Luncheon: Bird Song presented by Ben E. Keith, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, dallassymphony

league.com/Fashion-Notes.

11 –Humble Beginnings Luncheon with Jenna Bush Hager, Hilton Anatole, austinstreet.org.

18 – Turtle Creek Association Gala, Virgin Hotel Dallas, 

turtlecreekassociation.org.

18 –Pantry in the Park, Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, thewilkinsoncenter.org.

20 – Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes, bus service begins at 3131 Turtle Creek, 

turtlecreekassociation.org.

21 – Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon, Dallas Country Club, preservationparkcities.org.  

22 – H. Neil Mallon Award Dinner Honoring Clark Hunt, Fairmont Hotel, dfwworld.org.

25 – Women of Distinction Luncheon, presented by Verizon, Hilton Anatole, gsnetx.org.

28 – A Revolution for Life Luncheon, Hilton Anatole Hotel, councilforlife.org.

November

8-10 – Dr. Tiffany Moon’s LeadHer Summit, JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, 

leadhersummit.com.

9 – Folds of Honor Gala, AT&T Stadium, northtexas.foldsofhonor.org.

9 – Ending Addiction Stigma Walk, The Sound at Cypress Waters, shatterproof.org.

13 – A Writer’s Garden presented by the Weber Foundation benefiting the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Rosine Hall, wcdabg.org.

21 – Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence benefiting the Dallas Historical Society, Fairmont Dallas, dallashistory.org.  

December

13-15 – BMW Dallas Marathon Festival, race packet pickup at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 

dallasmarathon.com.

February

22 – Catholic Foundation Award Dinner, Hilton Anatole Hotel, 

catholicfoundation.com.

March

29 – Bruce Wood Dance 15th 

Anniversary 

Performance & 

Gala, Gilley’s Dallas,  

brucewooddance.org.

Complied by Maria Lawson and William Taylor

