Save the Dates
September
20 – Dallas Contemporary Gala, Dallas Contemporary, dallascontemporary.org.
24 – KidneyTexas, Inc. The Runway Report Fashion Show and Luncheon: Celebrating our 25th Anniversary Silver Jubilee, Brook Hollow Golf Club, kidneytexas.org.
26-28 – Chi Omega Christmas Market, Dallas Market Hall, chiomegachristmasmarket.org.
28 – Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, dallassymphony.org.
October
1 – Women Take Flight: Fashion to Fission Luncheon, Frontiers of Flight Museum, flightmuseum.com.
3 – Goodwill Industries of Dallas The Lunch, Omni Dallas Hotel,
goodwilldallas.org.
5 – Park Cities Car Show, Burleson Park at SMU, preservationparkcities.org.
10 – Fashion Notes Fashion Show and Luncheon: Bird Song presented by Ben E. Keith, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, dallassymphony
league.com/Fashion-Notes.
11 –Humble Beginnings Luncheon with Jenna Bush Hager, Hilton Anatole, austinstreet.org.
18 – Turtle Creek Association Gala, Virgin Hotel Dallas,
turtlecreekassociation.org.
18 –Pantry in the Park, Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, thewilkinsoncenter.org.
20 – Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes, bus service begins at 3131 Turtle Creek,
turtlecreekassociation.org.
21 – Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon, Dallas Country Club, preservationparkcities.org.
22 – H. Neil Mallon Award Dinner Honoring Clark Hunt, Fairmont Hotel, dfwworld.org.
25 – Women of Distinction Luncheon, presented by Verizon, Hilton Anatole, gsnetx.org.
28 – A Revolution for Life Luncheon, Hilton Anatole Hotel, councilforlife.org.
November
8-10 – Dr. Tiffany Moon’s LeadHer Summit, JW Marriott Dallas Arts District,
leadhersummit.com.
9 – Folds of Honor Gala, AT&T Stadium, northtexas.foldsofhonor.org.
9 – Ending Addiction Stigma Walk, The Sound at Cypress Waters, shatterproof.org.
13 – A Writer’s Garden presented by the Weber Foundation benefiting the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Rosine Hall, wcdabg.org.
21 – Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence benefiting the Dallas Historical Society, Fairmont Dallas, dallashistory.org.
December
13-15 – BMW Dallas Marathon Festival, race packet pickup at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center,
dallasmarathon.com.
February
22 – Catholic Foundation Award Dinner, Hilton Anatole Hotel,
catholicfoundation.com.
March
29 – Bruce Wood Dance 15th
Anniversary
Performance &
Gala, Gilley’s Dallas,
brucewooddance.org.
Complied by Maria Lawson and William Taylor