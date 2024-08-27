Wednesday, August 28, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

50th-annual Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments , , ,


The 50th-annual Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed Fashion Show will honor Dallas’ busiest and most stylish philanthropists on Sept. 12 at the downtown Neiman Marcus. Look below to learn more about this year’s honorees.

ABOUT THE 10 BEST DRESSED

The annual Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed Fashion Show has celebrated the most philanthropic and fashionable women in Dallas for the last 49 years. Kim Hext is chairing this year’s fashion show.

ABOUT HALL OF FAME

After being named to the 10 Best Dressed list for three consecutive years, honorees become members of the Hall of Fame. Each year, one member of the Hall of Fame is recognized for her personal style and commitment to the community.

The 72nd-anniversary Crystal Charity Ball will be on Dec. 7 at the Hilton Anatole.

Hall of Fame Honoree Lisa Cooley
Sunie Solomon
Tracey Kozmetsky
Anne McPherson
Katherine Wyker
Tracy Lange
Lisa Rocchio
Kim Quinn
Monica Eastin
Meredith Land
Wendy W. Messmann

You May Also Like

Preston Royal Book Club Kicks Off in September

Claudia Carson-Habeeb 0

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 19-25

Claudia Carson-Habeeb 0

Help Daisy Find a Forever Family

Sarah Hodges 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *