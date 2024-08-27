

The 50th-annual Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed Fashion Show will honor Dallas’ busiest and most stylish philanthropists on Sept. 12 at the downtown Neiman Marcus. Look below to learn more about this year’s honorees.

ABOUT THE 10 BEST DRESSED

The annual Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed Fashion Show has celebrated the most philanthropic and fashionable women in Dallas for the last 49 years. Kim Hext is chairing this year’s fashion show.

ABOUT HALL OF FAME

After being named to the 10 Best Dressed list for three consecutive years, honorees become members of the Hall of Fame. Each year, one member of the Hall of Fame is recognized for her personal style and commitment to the community.

The 72nd-anniversary Crystal Charity Ball will be on Dec. 7 at the Hilton Anatole.

Hall of Fame Honoree Lisa Cooley

Sunie Solomon Tracey Kozmetsky Anne McPherson Katherine Wyker Tracy Lange Lisa Rocchio Kim Quinn Monica Eastin Meredith Land Wendy W. Messmann