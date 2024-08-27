Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Ylang 23

The Shops of Highland Park

The family-owned business known for fostering and supporting emerging designers opened a flagship store near its sister company, piercing brand Wildlike, in July.

Framebridge

Inwood Village

The custom-framing brand’s new store features a gallery wall showcasing nostalgic items such as a Dirk Nowitzki Mavericks jersey.

Playkout

3501 McKinney Ave.

The unique pickleball fitness studio which replaces traditional cardio machines with custom-designed pickleball stations has opened in Uptown.

NorthPark Center

Various stores

• Jeweler Kendra Scott, known for its design, innovation, use of color, and signature shapes, opened July 6 on level two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

• Pizza Leila, which was awarded Best Pizza in 2021 by D Magazine and features Sicilian-style pizza with a modern twist, opened on July 15 in the NorthPark Cafés on level two.

ONESWEAT

Preston Center

The boutique provider of luxury high-intensity interval training celebrated the grand opening of its gym at 8220 Westchester Drive in July.

Perch Bistro and Bar

7709 Inwood Rd.

The newest concept from Lynae Fearing, co-owner of Shinsei and Lovers Seafood and Market, opened on Aug. 9. It offers an array of Italian dishes and European-inspired fare Monday to Saturday.

COMING

Pickleball Kingdom

Galleria Dallas

The 30,320-square-foot location will feature year-round play on 11 indoor courts, a pro shop, locker rooms, lounge and meeting spaces, a snack bar, private lessons, free Pickleball 101 classes, leagues and tournaments, and other events.

Frenchie

The Plaza at Preston Center

The restaurant is slated to open in early 2025 in the location formerly occupied by Corner Bakery.

Oscar de la Renta

Highland Park Village

The Lone Star State’s lone Oscar de la Renta store will open as a pop-up location this fall at 105 Highland Park Village. Customers can expect a curated collection of ready-to-wear styles and accessories, including a full assortment of the Fall 2024 Collection.

MOVED

Zales Jewelers

NorthPark Center

The jeweler, which features a wide range of choices at a variety of price points, opened in a new location on level two near Macy’s on July 12.

Raw by Canines First

5553 W Lovers Lane

The “Pet Foodies” dedicated to helping owners find the best nutrition for their furry friends have moved to a new location next to PetBar.

REMODELED

Tiffany & Co.

NorthPark Center

The storied jeweler opened its remodeled store on level one near Neiman Marcus on July 24.

CLOSED

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

4023 Oak Lawn Ave.

The restaurant specializing in fresh seafood and prime steaks closed its Oak Lawn location in July.

Starbucks

Preston Center

The coffee giant’s Preston Center location has closed.

Surreal Creamery

6915 Hillcrest Ave.

The ice cream shop known for its eye-popping mason jar desserts has permanently closed its Snider Plaza location.