Comings and Goings
NOW OPEN
Ylang 23
The Shops of Highland Park
The family-owned business known for fostering and supporting emerging designers opened a flagship store near its sister company, piercing brand Wildlike, in July.
Framebridge
Inwood Village
The custom-framing brand’s new store features a gallery wall showcasing nostalgic items such as a Dirk Nowitzki Mavericks jersey.
Playkout
3501 McKinney Ave.
The unique pickleball fitness studio which replaces traditional cardio machines with custom-designed pickleball stations has opened in Uptown.
NorthPark Center
Various stores
• Jeweler Kendra Scott, known for its design, innovation, use of color, and signature shapes, opened July 6 on level two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.
• Pizza Leila, which was awarded Best Pizza in 2021 by D Magazine and features Sicilian-style pizza with a modern twist, opened on July 15 in the NorthPark Cafés on level two.
ONESWEAT
Preston Center
The boutique provider of luxury high-intensity interval training celebrated the grand opening of its gym at 8220 Westchester Drive in July.
Perch Bistro and Bar
7709 Inwood Rd.
The newest concept from Lynae Fearing, co-owner of Shinsei and Lovers Seafood and Market, opened on Aug. 9. It offers an array of Italian dishes and European-inspired fare Monday to Saturday.
COMING
Pickleball Kingdom
Galleria Dallas
The 30,320-square-foot location will feature year-round play on 11 indoor courts, a pro shop, locker rooms, lounge and meeting spaces, a snack bar, private lessons, free Pickleball 101 classes, leagues and tournaments, and other events.
Frenchie
The Plaza at Preston Center
The restaurant is slated to open in early 2025 in the location formerly occupied by Corner Bakery.
Oscar de la Renta
Highland Park Village
The Lone Star State’s lone Oscar de la Renta store will open as a pop-up location this fall at 105 Highland Park Village. Customers can expect a curated collection of ready-to-wear styles and accessories, including a full assortment of the Fall 2024 Collection.
MOVED
Zales Jewelers
NorthPark Center
The jeweler, which features a wide range of choices at a variety of price points, opened in a new location on level two near Macy’s on July 12.
Raw by Canines First
5553 W Lovers Lane
The “Pet Foodies” dedicated to helping owners find the best nutrition for their furry friends have moved to a new location next to PetBar.
REMODELED
Tiffany & Co.
NorthPark Center
The storied jeweler opened its remodeled store on level one near Neiman Marcus on July 24.
CLOSED
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
4023 Oak Lawn Ave.
The restaurant specializing in fresh seafood and prime steaks closed its Oak Lawn location in July.
Starbucks
Preston Center
The coffee giant’s Preston Center location has closed.
Surreal Creamery
6915 Hillcrest Ave.
The ice cream shop known for its eye-popping mason jar desserts has permanently closed its Snider Plaza location.