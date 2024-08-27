Hall of Famer Lisa Cooley



2024 Hall of Fame honoree Lisa Cooley was recognized in the Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed Fashion Show and Luncheon from 2017 to 2019. She is a supporter of the Salvation Army and the Crystal Charity Ball. A favorite moment from her extensive past charitable involvement was watching youngsters walk down the runway at the end of the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala, when “the whole audience was on their feet cheering them on, and the joy on their faces was just palpable.” She and her husband, Clay, have three children and welcomed their first grandchild this year.

Tell us about yourself, your work, your family, and your connection to the Dallas community.

I have three children, Chase, who is married to Bela, Ciara, who is married to Hunt, and Chance. I was also blessed this year with my first grandchild Petra, who is the light of my life! My husband Clay and I have been very blessed by the Dallas community and are grateful anytime we’re able to help bring awareness to the great work of so many local non-profits that do so much for those in need.

Is this your first time to be recognized at the 10 Best Dressed Annual Fashion Show and luncheon? If not, how many times have you received this recognition?

I was Ten Best Dressed from 2017-2019. This is my fourth year of recognition.

What charities are you currently supporting and why?

The Salvation Army and Crystal Charity Ball. The Salvation Army is faith-based and takes care of so many battling homelessness, poverty and addiction; Crystal Charity does so much for children.

Do you have past charitable involvement that you would like to highlight?

One of my favorite charitable moments was at the end of the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala watching the precious little kids walk down the runway alongside fireworks. The entire audience was on their feet cheering them on, and the joy on their faces was palpable.

What are you most excited for in regards to Dallas philanthropy in 2024-2025?

The Salvation Army impacts nearly 100,000 people each year. They have a bold, innovative vision for the future that will impact so many more. They are excited to share what’s to come!

What is your favorite eatery to get dressed up for?

I would have to say, there’s nothing like a Dallas favorite, Café Pacific.

Tell us about your all-time favorite piece of clothing.

A classic Chanel coat that I have had for years. I have worn it with gowns and jeans. Truly – lol – I can’t say that about many items of clothing!

What cosmetic is always in your purse?

Lipstick.

What is your fashion motto?

Always be yourself and dress in what makes YOU happy.