Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 19-25

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK:

A thief took off in a blaze of glory after stealing property from a fire station in the 5900 block of Royal Lane.

Aug. 20

A theft of property occurred in the 11200 block of Strait Lane.

An AT&T line was cut at an unspecified time in the 12600 block of Preston Road.

A clandestine criminal made off with property in the 12600 block of Preston Road.

Aug. 21

An unknown suspect entered a vehicle and took property without consent in the 10000 block of Preston Road.

A criminal trespass warning was issued at the St. Rita Catholic Community School of Dallas.

Aug. 22

A vandal broke a window in the 4400 block of Bonham Street.

A vehicle was abandoned in the 6200 block of LBJ Freeway at an unspecified time.

Aug. 23

A stealthy thief stole a laptop from a vehicle in the 6100 block of Luther Lane.

A burglar forced entry into a home and stole property in the 4400 block of Brookview Drive.

A front license plate was stolen from a parked vehicle in the 8100 block of Preston Road.

An individual was cited with a warning to leave and not return from a grocery store located in the 11900 block of Preston Road.

An individual in Comerica Bank in the 8200 block of Preston Road was cited for criminal trespassing.

An unwelcome dowsing with a cup of water occurred at a medical facility in the 7800 block of Clodus Field Drive.

Aug. 24

Property was unlawfully taken from a storage building in the 5800 block of LBJ Freeway.

In the 5500 block of Emerson Avenue a public intoxication citation was issued.



A sneaky thief stole outdoor property in the 7000 block of Northaven Road.

A theft occurred in the 5600 block of West Lovers Lane.