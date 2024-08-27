Temple Shalom, Children’s Health to Hold Golf Fundraiser

Temple Shalom will partner with Children’s Health to hold its 23rd Annual “Fore the Kids” Golf Tournament, a fundraiser to benefit Children’s Health and Temple Shalom Youth Programming.

The Temple Shalom Charity Golf Tournament will be held on Oct. 14 at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, less than a 20-minute drive from Temple Shalom’s location on Hillcrest Road and Alpha Road. This annual event has cumulatively raised more than $600,000 over the past 22 years to benefit non-profit organizations.

Click HERE to register for the tournament. The entry fee for the golf tournament is $225 for an individual player and $800 for a group of four, and includes the entire day’s festivities: golf, lunch, dinner, silent auction, prizes, and more.