UP Kicks Off New School Year with Snider Plaza Treats

The City of University Park celebrated a sweet start to the school year on Aug. 24 with donuts and fire engine fun in Snider Plaza.

Construction in the Plaza is also off to a strong start, city officials said. It’s ahead of schedule and all Snider Plaza businesses remain open to customers. The city hopes the upgraded Plaza will become a gathering space where families come to shop and dine.

“Yes, it’s under construction,” special projects coordinator Amanda Hartwick said. “But it’s going to be beautiful when it’s done, and it’s still open in the meantime.”

Natalie Krause brought her children, Margot and Cecilia, both 4, and Phillip, 2, to Snider Plaza early Aug. 24 for donuts and a chance to take the wheel of the firetruck.

“Mustang Donut is a treat for us sometimes with the kids,” she said, “and then sometimes we’ll go over to the park and feed the ducks.”

