Wendy W. Messman

Tell us about yourself, your work, your family, and your connection to the Dallas community.

Originally from Houston, I attended SMU and quickly declared Dallas home. I have a wonderful husband of 28 years, Boyd, and we have two amazing daughters, Blaire, 21, and Devan,17. I have enjoyed a career in investment management and banking for over 30 years. I have been with Bank of America Private Bank for 21 years and currently serving as Managing Director/Market Leader for our region.

Is this your first time to be recognized at the 10 Best Dressed Annual Fashion Show and luncheon? If not, how many times have you received this recognition?

It is my second time to be recognized and I am honored to be a part of this tremendous tradition and to participate with so many amazing women

What charities are you currently supporting and why?

I have been able to work with many exceptional nonprofits over the years that have become the gold standard for changing lives in Dallas. Currently I work closely with New Friends New Life, CitySquare and Turtle Creek Conservancy for the unique way each serve our city.

Do you have past charitable involvement that you would like to highlight?

Helping women has always been at the core of my philanthropic work so I would highlight New Friends New Life. They are in a special category for me not only because of the groundbreaking work they do to stop human trafficking but also for their grass roots beginning which is a true example of women finding a way to help other women.

What are you most excited for in regards to Dallas philanthropy in 2024-2025?

The Crystal Charity Ball!

What is your favorite eatery to get dressed up for?

Al Biernat’s and Café Pacific.

Tell us about your all-time favorite piece of clothing.

My wedding dress.

What cosmetic is always in your purse?

Always lipstick and usually too many of them!

What fashion statement this year do you dislike, and why?

Long/oversized jackets and anything in butter yellow.

What is your fashion motto?

“Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.”