Local Sandal Company Flips Focus to Growth 

Hari Mari teams up with Dallas Cowboy Zack Martin, TV’s Shep Rose

Hari Mari was started as the answer to the question, ‘What if flip flops could be colorful and comfortable?’

Highland Park High School graduate Lila Stewart and her husband, St. Mark’s graduate Jeremy Stewart, were the entrepreneurs who dared to ask this question.

Since 2012, customers have been agreeing with the answer. Now, the Dallas-based company is looking to grow even more and closed on a $10 million equity round earlier this year.

The name and idea for Hari Mari first started while Lila and Jeremy lived in Indonesia. Jeremy worked on producing a documentary about the effects of malnutrition on children, and Lila worked in orphanages. Lila said the experience offered perspective.

“We lived there for three years from 2007 to 2010,” Lila said. “So, when we moved back, it was the big question of ‘after this life-changing experience, like what’s next?’”

Flip-flops were next.

While Lila and Jeremy had changed in those three years, sandals had not.

“When we got back, there was nothing new, nothing innovative; it was all black, all brown, all surf brands,” Lila said.

Jeremy wanted more color from his shoes, and Lila wanted a sandal that didn’t hurt during the break-in period; together, they wanted a shoe that was more about a lifestyle than surfing, a sport that isn’t common in Dallas.

Hari means day in Indonesian, and Mari means related to the sea in Latin. Together, they make up the lifestyle brand that has grown naturally since then. Lila says the company has seen 30% year-over-year growth.

Around 1,000 retail brands sell Hari Mari, including Dillard’s, Free People, and soon Dick’s Sporting Goods. Now, instead of waiting for the other flip-flop to drop in terms of growth, the Stewarts are taking the matter into their own hands with partnerships and equity rounds.

“This is the first year that we’re putting some dollars behind advertising,” Lila said. “All of our growth, up until this year, has primarily been organic.”

Hari Mari’s equity round was led by Landon Smith, financial services entrepreneur and founder of business advisory firm Riveron.

Smith and his team are also advising Hari Mari on ways to advertise. So far this year, Hari Mari has sponsored Willie Nelson and Midland events and expanded its philanthropic efforts. On National Flip Flop Day, Hari Mari matched sales with 600 pairs of children’s shoes donated.

Hari Mari has also partnered with Dallas Cowboys’ Offensive Lineman Zack Martin and television personality heartthrob Shep Rose as brand influencers.

Martin is promoting the brand’s newest style, the Grande, designed for extra-wide feet.

“‘I think bigger guys are really going to like Hari Mari’s Grande,” Martin said. “It’s a sandal made just for them.”

Rose is promoting the brand’s clipper line of flip-flops, which are made with waterproof full-grain leather.

Jeremy met Rose previously at a charity golf event and noticed he was already wearing the brand, so when Hari Mari wanted to hire its first influencer, his name came up.

“I’m a big believer of supporting brands I wear and like, and that are authentic to my daily life,” Rose said.