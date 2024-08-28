Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Students at The Episcopal School of Dallas celebrate their last first day of high school. PHOTO: Marcela Garcini
Preston Hollow Schools Mark Senior Traditions

PHOTO: Courtesy ESD
PHOTO: Courtesy ESD

After participating in a ropes course, hiking, and team building exercises during their annual retreat, The Episcopal School of Dallas (ESD) class of 2025 continued the school’s senior traditions by painting their individual parking spaces.

PHOTO: Courtesy TCA

Trinity Christian Academy (TCA) welcomed their senior class of 2025 at its annual car decorating parade. Parents of seniors celebrated the students by decorating their cars, reflecting students’ interests from sports to extracurricular activities. Seniors then displayed their cars as they arrived at school in parade-like fashion. 

