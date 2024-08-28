Preston Hollow Schools Mark Senior Traditions

PHOTO: Courtesy ESD

After participating in a ropes course, hiking, and team building exercises during their annual retreat, The Episcopal School of Dallas (ESD) class of 2025 continued the school’s senior traditions by painting their individual parking spaces.

PHOTO: Courtesy TCA

Trinity Christian Academy (TCA) welcomed their senior class of 2025 at its annual car decorating parade. Parents of seniors celebrated the students by decorating their cars, reflecting students’ interests from sports to extracurricular activities. Seniors then displayed their cars as they arrived at school in parade-like fashion.