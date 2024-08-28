W.T. White Seeking To Take Next Step, Fulfill Postseason Potential

W.T. White has made four consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in school history. Now players and coaches are eager to take the next step.

Breaking through with WTW’s first postseason win since 1990 could start with a better regular-season finish in a more favorable district, and thus a higher seed.

“We want to do something that hasn’t been done around here in a long time. That’s our mindset and mentality,” said third-year WTW head coach Kenchee Ross. “Every game is going to be important.”

The Longhorns should continue to thrive on offense behind returning quarterback Andrew Paredez (1.138 passing yards) and running back Ben Ebeke (994 rushing yards). Both are only juniors.

Jimmy Mowles, who opened last year at quarterback before being sidelined with a broken collarbone, should see time at multiple positions on both sides of scrimmage.

“I feel good about our quarterback play,” Ross said. “They really have grown and understand the reads. We have two guys who are very capable, and they are very different.”

On defense, the linebackers should be a strength, anchored by returnees Cooper Whitson, Dylan Munoz, and Manny Rodriguez — who also kicked a playoff-clinching field goal last year against Birdville. Jermarious Jones, who started every game as a sophomore in 2023, is back at safety.

A handful of newcomers should make an impact, such as transfers Clinton Ingram, Isaiah Flores, and Desmond Beckworth. Plus, 6-foot-7 receiver Ambrose Carter will join the roster from the basketball team, along with fellow hoopers Ardon West and Isaiah Foster.