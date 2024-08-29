Highland Park Considers Stormwater Rate Increase

The Highland Park Town Council discussed doubling stormwater rates to fund necessary capital improvements during an Aug. 20 work session.

Highland Park has been grappling with how best to generate revenue to address stormwater needs. Last year, the town increased stormwater rates by 20%. Since then, it has identified additional work that needs to be done, assistant town administrator Steve Alexander said.

The town’s list of stormwater projects from fiscal year 2025 to 2034 includes drainage easement projects, work on its master plan and improvements for Hackberry Creek, and reconstruction of multiple sections of street.

“Yes, it’s a rate increase,” Alexander told the council during the work session. “But it’s being predicated on the fact that we have a lot of capital improvement needs that have been identified through studies that we’ve worked on the last couple of years that are changing the game a bit on us. How do you generate the revenue that you need to get the job done?”

The council is also considering raising water, sewer, and solid waste collection fees to fund additional staff and increases in the amount the town is charged for those services. The proposed fiscal year 2024-25 budget includes an increase in building permit fees, which have not been adjusted since 2019, to fund an additional inspector and software.

The town will consider a resolution to approve the fee schedule after a public hearing on Sept. 3.

A public hearing on the town’s proposed tax rate will also be held on Sept. 3. The proposed tax rate of $0.208550 per $100 valuation listed in the notice of public hearing is lower than last year’s rate of $0.220530. But the town still expects its property tax revenue to increase due to a combination of rising home values and new construction.

In other business on Aug. 20, the town council:

Approved an approximately $1.05 million contract with ALCC, LLC dba Perfect Finish Landscaping for the reconstruction of the Prather Park tennis court. The tennis court will be converted into four pickleball courts. Project features will include a ledgestone wall, bench seating, landscaping, and other improvements. Construction is expected to begin in September. Its estimated completion date is late spring 2025.

Proclaimed September as Library Card Sign-Up Month in the Town of Highland Park.