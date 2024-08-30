Annual CIS Golf Tournament Will Support Local Students

Communities In Schools (CIS) of the Dallas Region will host its 13th annual golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 23, at Hackberry Creek Country Club in Irving.

The day of fun, competition, and community spirit is CIS Dallas’ premier fundraising event and will support local students. Participants can look forward to a picturesque 18-hole golf tournament, and new to the fundraiser this year, a Pickleball tournament.

CIS Dallas is dedicated to surrounding students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. Each day, CIS Dallas supports 12 school districts across North Texas, providing essential services and resources to help children and youth succeed in their education and beyond.

“Last year, Communities In Schools of the Dallas Region served 10,000 students across North Texas,” said Karl Schmalz, CIS board member and golf committee chair. “This tournament is not just a day of golfing and fun. It’s a crucial opportunity for us to raise the funds necessary to continue supporting the mission. The community’s participation is instrumental in helping us provide the resources and support these students need to succeed.”

The Dallas Mavericks, AT&T, and Ryan LLC are presenting and title sponsors of this year’s tournament.

For ticket purchases, sponsorship opportunities, or to make a donation, please visit cisdallas.org.