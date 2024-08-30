Friends of Northaven Trail to Offer Bike and Helmet Checks Sept. 7

Friends of Northaven Trail will host bike and helmet checks at four locations throughout the day Sept. 7. Bikers can enjoy free Howdy Ice Cream while getting a bike and helmet safety check.

The four locations include Edgemere from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Semones Family YMCA from noon to 1:30 p.m., Royal Park from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Pensive Trail Head from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Northaven Trail is a nine-mile commuter and recreational bike and hike trail built and maintained by the Dallas Parks and Recreation Department. Friends of the Northaven Trail is a volunteer organization for the support, maintenance and beautification of the Northaven Trail. The organization supports an active community of bikers, walkers and joggers. A map of the trail can be found at northaventrail.org.