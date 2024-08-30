Peggy Sue Beaird Sullivan passed away peacefully August 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas at the age of 96 of natural causes. Sue was born October 14, 1927 in Tyler, Texas to Abbie Asbury and Bryant La Gette Beaird. Later, the family moved to Dallas where Sue graduated from Highland Park High School and received a BBA degree from SMU. In 1953, she relocated to Washington, DC and worked on Capitol Hill in the office of Senator Herman Welker of Idaho. While in Washington, she met her beloved husband, Thomas Vincent Sullivan (Tom) and they were married in 1955 and soon after relocated to Dallas. Together they raised their three boys who kept them busy with their many interests and pursuits.

Sue was employed in banking for fifteen years until retiring in 1990. She joined the Assistance League of Dallas and volunteered for ten years at the Children’s Advocacy Center and at the League’s retail consignment store, Prime Time Treasures. One of her joys was serving many years on the Fellowship Committee in her church, Lake Highlands Presbyterian. She belonged to and enjoyed several book clubs. Sue was known for fully embracing life and her enthusiasm and sense of humor were contagious.

Her husband Tom preceded her in death in 2001 after forty-six years of marriage. She lost her beloved brother, Dan L. Beaird in 2017. She is survived by her three sons: Kevin Sullivan and wife Leslie and their children Audrey, Ryan and wife Erin, and Shelby and great grandchildren James, Ruby, Bennett, and Clara; Kerry Sullivan and wife Stacey and their children, Tyler and Abigail and husband Zac; and Chris Sullivan and wife Alex. Additionally surviving are her sister-in-law Martha Lou Beaird, niece Gayden Breckwoldt and husband Chris and their children Abby, Emma and George; nephew Ben Beaird and wife Meg and their children Bailey, Jack, and Dobson.

Among Sue’s most cherished roles was as “Nana” to her grandchildren and to say she loved them was an understatement!

The family would like to thank Ovierheya Ogboru (OV) for her skilled compassion in caring for Sue the last five years of her life. OV was an excellent Caregiver and an even better friend.