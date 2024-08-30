Pumpkin Pie Must Wait; This Cake Keeps Labor Day Cool

Where did summer go? It seems like yesterday I was planning menus and decorating for Independence Day, and now a new school year is under way and Labor Day will be here in the blink of an eye.

In North Texas, Labor Day doesn’t necessarily signal a change of season as it does in some parts of the country.

We’re usually still dealing with summerlike temperatures while lamenting swimming pool closures and summer’s relaxing days that passed so quickly.

It will take a solid cold front before I’m ready to give up chilled salads and light meals this month, and that goes for dessert, too.

Although I like to push the envelope and bake the first autumn pumpkin pie while the air conditioning is still blasting, even I recognize that, when it comes to dessert, something cool and refreshing is much more appealing in September.

Enter the strawberry cream cake!

This two-layer vanilla cake holds a surprising, airy filling of whipped cream and ripe, juicy strawberries that’s revealed only when the cake is sliced. Wrapped in a cloud of whipped cream instead of frosting, this easy cake looks summer-fresh for Labor Day celebrations.

Looking for a memorable birthday cake? Strawberry Cream Cake looks pretty-as-a-picture bedecked with birthday candles. For variety, substitute sliced peaches, blueberries, or raspberries.

Christy Rost is a cookbook author, host of Celebrating Home cooking videos, and longtime resident of the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. Her ‘At Home with Christy Rost’ cooking series for Eat This TV Network airs on AmazonFire, AppleTV+, Roku, Samsung TV, and YouTube. Please visit christyrost.com for details and recipes.