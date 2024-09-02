Lady Scots Preparing for District Play

With the start of district play right around the corner, Highland Park gained some momentum by winning three of four matches at the Grapevine-Colleyville Showcase over the weekend.

The Lady Scots (15-7) swept Wichita Falls Memorial before topping McKinney North in four sets and Lubbock Cooper in five. HP wrapped up with a four-set loss to Colleyville Heritage.

The Lady Scots will return home for just the second time this season when they face Bishop Lynch on Tuesday. The District 13-5A slate gets underway on Sept. 13 against Carrollton Creekview.