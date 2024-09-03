14-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Electric Scooter Accident

A 14-year-old boy was in critical condition on Sept. 3 after colliding with a vehicle while riding an electric scooter.

The collision occurred at 6:44 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, when the teen, who was traveling south on Baltimore Avenue, made a left turn onto Turtle Creek. The vehicle’s driver stopped immediately after impact and called for aid, according to a University Park news release.

University Park police attended to the victim within a minute. University Park Fire Department paramedics arrived at 6:48 p.m. and transported the boy to Parkland, where he remains in the ICU in critical condition.

The boy was wearing a helmet. Details of the accident are currently under investigation, according to the city.