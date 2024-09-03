Boogie Down to Southfork Ranch: Cattle Baron’s Is Back!

It’s a new day for the 2024 Cattle Baron’s Ball, and that means even more reasons for Dallasites to dust off their boots, scoot over to Southfork Ranch, and support the American Cancer Society’s largest single-night fundraiser.

“New Horizons,” the theme of this year’s mega-celebration on Sept. 28, is a nod to both the event’s legacy and the hope created by advancements in cancer research. The Cattle Baron’s Ball marked its 50th Anniversary in 2023 by raising a record-setting $5,510,772 in a star-studded soiree headlined by Shania Twain.

Organizers are hoping that this year’s Ball will kick off Cattle Baron’s second half-century by bringing the total funds raised since its inception to over $100 million. They’ve tapped the talents of country superstar Carrie Underwood, and added a marketplace where partygoers will be able to shop at a variety of local businesses.

Forget the right footwear? Boogie on down to Partlow Boots. Looking for accessories? Find cowboy flair at McKinney Hat Co., add some sparkle at Bachendorf’s, or grab a handbag from Parker & Hyde. A glam room from Nieman Marcus will be available for those looking for anything from a touch up to a luxury experience, and Mizzen+Main will sponsor a sports lounge.

Retailers at the Cattle Baron’s Ball will each donate a percentage of the night’s sales to support north Texas cancer research.

This year’s co-chairs, Marjon Henderson and Lora Farris, also aren’t letting any of Cattle Baron’s legacy ride off into the sunset. The Ball that began in 1974 as a Texas barbecue under the leadership of co-chairs Patti Hunt and Jacque Wynne will offer a head-spinning variety of activities, from espresso martinis and gaming to mechanical bull-riding and music.

“There’s something for everyone, I think, which is what makes it such a unique event.” Henderson said. “You’re never bored at Cattle Baron’s.”

Guests fly in from around the country for the once-a-year event, but the funds raised at it won’t travel far. Most of the money will stay in north Texas, supporting local researchers.

This year’s traditional Paddle Raise honors the memory of Kace Phillips, the husband of Cattle Baron’s Ball committee member Claire Phillips, who lost his battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, in January. The $500,000 Paddle Raise goal will be used to fund a research grant named in Phillips’ memory.

“Cancer has touched us all,” Farris said. “I believe in Cattle Baron’s Ball and the mission of this organization. I have been a member for 9 years — our committee goes above and beyond to support the fight, and I have seen the incredible work in research that our fundraising has done.”