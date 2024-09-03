Highland Belles to Host Annual Spaghetti Supper

The Highland Belles drill team will kick off the season’s first home game on Sept. 6 with its annual spaghetti supper and online auction/raffle.

The spaghetti supper is the drill team’s only annual fundraiser. Proceeds directly support the Belles’ needs all year long, including transportation, choreography, costumes, equipment, and all expenses to register for and attend dance competitions.

Dine-in meals are still available and will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Highland Park High School cafeteria, 4220 Emerson Ave. Click HERE to purchase dinner and raffle tickets, or pick up a supper ticket at the door. Fun at the event will also include a DJ, Photo Booth, ice cream, tattoos and instant photo buttons.

The online auction, which includes over 600 items, is going on now. Click HERE to bid.

Amore Italian Bistro has sponsored the Belles Spaghetti Supper for the past 30 years. Other sponsors include Johnson Oral Facial Surgery, Origin Bank, and Vella.